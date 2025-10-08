Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland Joins Broadway's Just in Time Tonight

Sarah Hyland joins Just in Time, the Bobby Darin musical at the Circle in the Square Theatre starring Jonathan Groff, on October 8. She succeeds Gracie Lawrence, who was nominated for a Tony Award, in the role of the perky-voiced "Stupid Cupid" singer Connie Francis.

Best known for her long-running role as Haley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family, Hyland made her Broadway debut at 16 as Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens. In 2014, she performed in Hair at the Hollywood Bowl. Most recently, she played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway and Daisy in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.

Francis, meanwhile, is one of the biggest selling female recording artists of all time. Darin, she said, was the love of her life. She died earlier this year at 87.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 onstage actors and a live band performing Bobby Darin’s hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” Just in Time features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

In addition to Groff and Hyland, Just in Time features Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Sadie Dickerson, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

