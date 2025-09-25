 Skip to main content
McFly Files (Lucas' Version) with Back to the Future's Lucas Hallauer, Episode 3: Meet Your Heroes

McFly Files
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 25, 2025
Lucas Hallauer and David Josefsberg

Lucas Hallauer, who stars in the national tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, is taking fans behind the scenes in McFly Files. In episode three, Hallauer heads to Fan Expo Canada for a performance and panel with fellow national tour cast member David Josefsberg, who plays Doc Brown. And there's no need to go back in time for this incredible moment: Hallauer and Josefsberg got the opportunity to meet the original film's stars, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Keep checking in over the next few months as Hallauer drops in with more dispatches from the road.

