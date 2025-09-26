 Skip to main content
Walk to Work With Isabella Esler, the Screamingly Talented Lydia in Broadway's Beetlejuice

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Sep 26, 2025
Isabella Esler as Lydia in "Beetlejuice"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Dust off your Handbook for the Recently Deceased, because Beetlejuice is almost back, back, back on Broadway. Giving new (after)life to the production are national tour cast leads Justin Collette as Beetlejuice and Isabella Esler as Lydia. Before beginning performances in the 13-week limited engagement on October 8, Esler went to the Palace Theatre to see the newly unveiled marquee for her Broadway debut.

Esler reflects on how her life has changed since starting the show three years ago, bringing a new maturity to Lydia this time around and more as she walks to work with The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper.

