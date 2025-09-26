 Skip to main content
Listen to the Ragtime: Broadway Revival Will Be Preserved on New Cast Album

News
by Beth Stevens • Sep 26, 2025
Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and the cast of "Ragtime"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz are giving voice to Lincoln Center Theater’s new production of Ragtime, which begins previews September 26 and opens on October 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Now their performances will be preserved on a brand-new cast album coming this winter from Concord Theatricals Recordings.

The company heads into the studio next month, with the recording produced by three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven along with Tony-winning creators Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The album will feature the original orchestrations by the late William David Brohn, played by a 28-piece orchestra under music director James Moore.

Joining Henry, Levy and Uranowitz are Nichelle LewisColin DonnellBen Levi Ross, Shaina TaubJohn Clay IIIRodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing, backed by a powerhouse ensemble of nearly 30.

Directed by Lear deBessonet and featuring a book by Terrence McNally and Ahrens and Flaherty’s soul-stirring score, Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel. It follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Levy). All are chasing the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

