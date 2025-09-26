 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 2: Questioning

Straight Out Of The Kitchen
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 26, 2025
Amanda Reid

Amanda Reid, who plays Ali in Hell's Kitchen, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week, there are a lot of questions: What's the craziest thing you've whispered to someone on stage? What's your favorite line in Hell's Kitchen? Who would slay in a zombie apocalypse? Which character's costume do you covet? Want to laugh, learn and feel like you're backstage at the Shubert Theatre with this lively cast? Watch below! Oh, and don't forget to spot the Broadway.com merch.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $53.16

Star Files

Amanda Reid

Articles Trending Now

  1. Catch The Broadway Show's Fall Preview with Keanu Reeves, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Chess and More
  2. Broadway Fall Preview 2025: The Complete Guide to 14 New Offerings
  3. Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Join Oh, Mary! on Broadway This Fall
Back to Top