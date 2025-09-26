Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 2: Questioning

Amanda Reid, who plays Ali in Hell's Kitchen, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week, there are a lot of questions: What's the craziest thing you've whispered to someone on stage? What's your favorite line in Hell's Kitchen? Who would slay in a zombie apocalypse? Which character's costume do you covet? Want to laugh, learn and feel like you're backstage at the Shubert Theatre with this lively cast? Watch below! Oh, and don't forget to spot the Broadway.com merch.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.