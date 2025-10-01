 Skip to main content
Watch Will Harrison and Victoria Clark Reflect on Redemption at Punch’s Broadway Opening

On the Scene
by Beth Stevens • Oct 1, 2025
The cast of Broadway's "Punch" on opening night

Will Harrison and two-time Tony winner Victoria Clark lead the American premiere of James Graham’s Punch, directed by Adam Penford, which opened on Broadway on September 29 at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The drama follows Jacob, a young man sent to prison after a fatal mistake, and the unexpected bond he forms with the parents of his victim.

For Harrison, who stars as Jacob, the role has been a deep dive into themes of accountability and healing. “You always learn so much about yourself when you do a play. Learning more about restorative justice has been an amazing part of this process,” he said on opening night. He called Punch “raucous, gut-wrenching, heartwarming and really hopeful,” adding that audiences “may leave with some tears or some heavy thoughts, but they’re going to have a great time along the way.”

Clark emphasized that the weight of the subject matter shouldn’t discourage theatergoers. “It’s funny, it’s witty, it’s theatrical. It’s kind of explosive,” she said. “I feel like the world is in an emergency situation right now. We need healing, we need compassion, we need forgiveness. It’s the play of the moment, in my opinion.”

