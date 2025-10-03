 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 3: Alicia Keys' Broadway Debut

Straight Out Of The Kitchen
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 3, 2025
Alicia Keys and Amanda Reid
(Photo: Angela Orellana)

Amanda Reid, who plays Ali in Hell's Kitchen, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week is a very special one, as Keys herself performs live on a Broadway stage for the first time. Watch from the wings as Reid and Keys duet "The River" during the post-show Encore Sessions. Plus, get ready with Reid to perform as Ali!

See all the action in the video below.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Hell's Kitchen!

Related Shows

Hell's Kitchen

from $53.16

Star Files

Amanda Reid

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dog Day Afternoon, Starring The Bear's Jon Bernthal & Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Announces Dates and Theater
  2. Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Dates for The Rocky Horror Show, Fallen Angels and More
  3. Not Waiting in the Wings: Hannah Solow Steps Into the Oh, Mary! Spotlight
Back to Top