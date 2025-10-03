Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid, Episode 3: Alicia Keys' Broadway Debut

Amanda Reid, who plays Ali in Hell's Kitchen, is taking us behind the scenes at the Alicia Keys musical. This week is a very special one, as Keys herself performs live on a Broadway stage for the first time. Watch from the wings as Reid and Keys duet "The River" during the post-show Encore Sessions. Plus, get ready with Reid to perform as Ali!

See all the action in the video below.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

