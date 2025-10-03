Patricia Routledge, Tony Winner and Keeping Up Appearances Actress, Dies at 96

Dame Patricia Routledge, the British actress and singer best known for starring as Hyacinth Bucket in the BBC television sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died at the age of 96.

Routledge died in her sleep "surrounded by love" on October 3 in Chichester, England, her agent confirmed to the PA Media news agency, according to Deadline. "Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles," the statement continued. "She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

The actress made her Broadway debut in 1966 in How’s the World Treating You? and appeared in the 1980 Shakespeare in the Park production of The Pirates of Penzance with Kevin Kline, as Ruth the pirate maid. She won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a musical in 1968, for her performance in Darling of the Day, a musical with a book by Nunnally Johnson, lyrics by E. Y. Harburg and music by Jule Styne. Routledge starred opposite Vincent Price in the show, which is based on Arnold Bennett's novel Buried Alive and his play The Great Adventure.

Keeping Up Appearances aired on BBC1 for five seasons from 1990 to 1995. Afterward, Routledge starred in the 1996-1998 detective series Hetty Wainthropp Investigates. Routledge began her acting career in the theater in the 1950s. Her acclaimed stage performances spanned dramas, musicals and comedies. She appeared in Richard III and Henry V for the Royal Shakespeare Company and won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Candide at London's Old Vic Theatre in 1988.