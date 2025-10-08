This Week on The Broadway Show: Chess, The Lion King, Romy & Michele and More

Broadway is buzzing with reunions, openings and backstage secrets this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Fadal chats with Gavin Lee about joining the long-running phenomenon The Lion King and stepping into the circle of life.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter turned opening night of Waiting for Godot into a most excellent adventure, bringing their Bill and Ted chemistry to Beckett. Punch also celebrated its American debut, with Victoria Clark, Will Harrison and Sam Robards starring in the drama by James Graham.

Mira Sorvino takes the spotlight as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She also looks back at her breakout in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, now reimagined as a new stage musical. Laura Bell Bundy and Kara Lindsay, off-Broadway’s Romy and Michele, join Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about bringing the ultimate best-friend duo to life.

The stars of Chess meet the press, with Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit ready to prove the show is still high stakes, big voices and more than “One Night in Bangkok.”

Burke Swanson offers a behind-the-scenes tour of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, showing how the world of the hit series has been brought to life on stage.

Props master Buist Bickley shows off the killer details of Death Becomes Her with correspondent Perry Sook.

And The Notebook brings its tear-stained love story to audiences nationwide on tour.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 8 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.