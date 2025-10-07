Former Waitress Co-Stars Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett Are Married

Now she might write him a love song! Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and stage and screen actor Joe Tippett have officially tied the knot. After first going public with their relationship in 2017 and announcing their engagement in January 2023, Bareilles revealed the happy news on Instagram on October 7. The joint post featured a series of wedding photos of the couple as well as their dog, looking suitably dapper in a tuxedo and red bow tie. The caption read: "We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful. ❤️"

Members of the Broadway community and beyond rushed to share their congratulations in the comments. "Congrats dear SARA may you have many many blessed years together ❤️❤️," wrote Punch star Victoria Clark. "Congratulations my friend🙌🏿 May your love continue to flourish ❤️," Ragtime star Joshua Henry commented. Marisha Wallace, Adrienne Warren, Lea Salonga, John Legend, Busy Philipps, Hilary Swank and more stars also posted well wishes for the couple.

The pair first met thanks to Waitress, during the out-of-town tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2015. Bareilles, who wrote the Tony- and Grammy-nominated music and lyrics for the stage adaptation, later starred as Jenna on Broadway alongside Tippett as Earl.

Tippett made his Broadway debut in 2007 in Airline Highway. His screen credits include Netflix's American Primeval and the HBO drama miniseries Mare of Easttown. In addition to Waitress, Bareilles played the Baker's Wife in the 2022 Broadway transfer of New York City Center's Into the Woods and wrote original music for Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants. She won a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance in 2020 for her song "Saint Honesty."