Beetlejuice Star Justin Collette Is Broadway.com’s Newest Vlogger

Beetlejuice returns to Broadway beginning October 8, making a new haunted home at the Palace Theatre. Starring as the titular demon is Justin Collette, who reprises his role from the show's national tour. In news that will make fans scream with delight, he's now going behind the scenes of the spooky show for a new Broadway.com vlog series.

Collette made his Broadway debut in School of Rock as Dewey Finn. He also voiced Cupcake in the Netflix animated show Cupcake and Dino: General Services and has performed at comedy festivals across North America.

Launching on October 14, he'll bring his scary good sense of humor to the six-episode vlog, Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice with Justin Collette.

Episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.