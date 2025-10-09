Jeremy Jordan Heads Back to the Party in The Great Gatsby on Broadway

It’s back to West Egg for Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Jay Gatsby in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby. The two-time Tony nominee will return to the musical at the Broadway Theatre on November 10, succeeding Ryan McCartan, who departs November 9. Jordan last appeared in the show on January 19.

The musical reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age novel about wealth, longing and illusion, centering on Jay Gatsby’s pursuit of his lost love, Daisy Buchanan, amid the glitter and chaos of the Roaring ‘20s. Jordan earned Tony nominations for his performances as Jack Kelly in Newsies and earlier this year for playing the title role in Floyd Collins. His other Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde, West Side Story, Waitress, American Son and Rock of Ages. He starred as Seymour off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. His screen credits include Supergirl, Smash, Hazbin Hotel, Tangled, Spinning Gold, The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son and Newsies. He’s the lead singer of the band, Age of Madness.

Directed by Marc Bruni, The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and choreography by Dominique Kelley. The production features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier.

The current cast includes Michael Maliakel as Nick, Aisha Jackson as Daisy, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Broadway.com vlogger Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim. The ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Tess Soltau, Kyla Stone, Derek Jordan Taylor, Preston Taylor and Jessica Mallare White. Runako Campbell, Kurt Csolak, Haley Fish, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Justin Keats, Brandon J. Large, Alex Prakken and Elena Ricardo round out the cast as swings.

