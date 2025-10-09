Watch Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher Play for Keeps in Chess on Broadway

It’s game on for the Broadway revival of Chess, starring Tony winner Aaron Tveit as hotheaded American champion Freddie Trumper, Lea Michele as Florence Vassy, Nicholas Christopher as Russian grandmaster Anatoly Sergievsky and Hannah Cruz as Svetlana. The Cold War–era musical, featuring music by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, begins performances October 15 at the Imperial Theatre and officially opens November 16. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the production marks the first time Chess has returned to Broadway since its premiere in 1988.

Tveit calls performing the hit “One Night in Bangkok” a chance to “live all of my ’80s pop-star dreams.” He says the number “kind of exists on its own island” in the show, setting the tone for Act Two, and for Freddie’s chaotic comeback. Michele jumps in with a grin: “It’s so good!” She later admits that stepping into Florence’s skin has been a challenge. “Coming into this role and bringing everything I have to bring as a woman into it is scary,” she says. “It makes me feel very exposed and naked in a sense, but I’m also excited about that.”

The music is unbelievably great,” adds Christopher. “Once you start singing a song, you have no choice but to go full out.” Bryce Pinkham, who plays the Arbiter, agrees: “Everyone in the cast is singing their little ABBAs off with this score,” he jokes. Rounding out the principal cast are Bradley Dean as Molokov and Sean Allan Krill as Walter. Dean describes the show as “an impressionist painting” that offers something for everyone—“a passionate love story, international espionage, and an incredible score.” And as Cruz puts it, “Wait ’til you see the production numbers—they’re psycho. Bring your tissues!”

