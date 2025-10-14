Grab Your Tissues and Go Inside the Rehearsal Room for The Notebook National Tour

Get your tissues ready. The Notebook, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ novel and the beloved film it inspired, is hitting the road.

The show tells the sweeping story of Noah and Allie, two people from different worlds whose love endures across decades. Ahead of the North American tour’s kickoff, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals in New York City.

Watch the video below for a first look at the touring cast singing and dancing in character at New 42 Studios. Company members shared what being part of the story means to them and reflected on the emotional power of Ingrid Michaelson’s music and lyrics.

Directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams also spoke about reshaping the production for the tour. “I think the way in which the play is all memory and all really unfolds through Noah and Allie is clearer and richer than it’s ever been,” Greif told The Broadway Show.

Watch the video below.