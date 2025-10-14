Let the Reinvention Begin! Romy & Michele: The Musical Begins Tonight Off-Broadway

Get ready to break out the Post-its and platform heels. Romy & Michele: The Musical begins performances October 14 at Stage 42, with opening night set for October 28. The new musical reimagines the 1997 film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score.

The production features a book by Robin Schiff, who wrote the original film, with music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay, direction by Kristin Hanggi and choreography by Karla Garcia.

Broadway favorites Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, The Cottage) and Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked) star as Romy White and Michele Weinberger, the best friends determined to impress their former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion.

The cast also includes Jordan Kai Burnett, DeMarius R. Copes, Ninako Donville, Erica Dorfler, Michael Thomas Grant, Je’Shaun Jackson, Pascal Pastrana and Lauren Ashley Zakrin.

Get tickets to Romy & Michele: The Musical!