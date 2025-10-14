Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 1: Open Open Open

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre.

In the first episode, Collette delves into what it's like to open a Broadway show. He checks in with the cast and crew on day one of tech rehearsals, as they get ready for the first performance and in the dressing rooms after Act One. Spoiler alert: absolutely no one is freaking out. See the signed letters from Broadway's other shows congratulating Beetlejuice on its opening. (Broadway.com vlog viewers saw the Hell's Kitchen cast signing theirs in episode four of Straight Out of the Kitchen: Backstage at Hell's Kitchen With Amanda Reid.) Collette also reveals a secret Beetlejuice Broadway Easter egg: a "graveyard" commemorating all past members of the touring cast.

Watch the video below for exclusive backstage moments and to see the view from center stage at the Palace Theatre!

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

