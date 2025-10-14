See Jane Krakowski Make a Scene in New Oh, Mary! Photos

It’s curtain up on a new era of chaos at the Lyceum Theatre. Tony winner Jane Krakowski makes her debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit comedy Oh, Mary! She appears alongside Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher and John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband through December 7. To celebrate their first night, the production released new photos featuring Krakowski, Jackson, Morrison and continuing player Jenn Harris as they bring fresh madness to Escola’s delightfully deranged vision of life in the White House.

