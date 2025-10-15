Odds and Ends: Chess and Mincemeat Extend, The Greatest Showman Cast Set & Ansel Elgort Dances Home

Here’s a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

More Nights in "Bangkok" (and Beyond)

The first-ever Broadway revival of Chess is staying on the board a little longer. The production, originally scheduled to run through March 15, 2026, will now extend performances through May 3 at the Imperial Theatre. This Cold War story of love, loyalty and strategy stars Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. It features a new book by Danny Strong, direction by Michael Mayer and songs by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus with lyrics by Tim Rice. Chess officially opens November 16. Meanwhile, over at the Golden Theatre, Operation Mincemeat has announced its fourth Broadway extension, now running through March 15, 2026. Directed by Robert Hastie, the spy comedy about an audacious WWII deception plan has inspired a devoted fan base of “Mincefluencers” and earned Olivier and Tony Awards, including one for featured actor Jak Malone.

This Is Them: Full Cast Announced for The Greatest Showman

Oliver Tompsett and Samantha Barks will lead the world-premiere stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman as P.T. and Charity Barnum, joined by Lorna Courtney as Anne Wheeler, Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajèn van den Bosch as Jenny Lind and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with a book by Tim Federle and songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the production marks the first 20th Century Studios title adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. Featuring the film’s hit songs including “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “Rewrite the Stars” and “This Is Me,” along with new music, The Greatest Showman will make its premiere at ATG Entertainment’s Bristol Hippodrome in the U.K. from March 15 to May 10, 2026.

Ansel Elgort in “West Side Story” (Photo: Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Studios)

Ansel Elgort Leaps Into Quadrophenia

Ansel Elgort will return to his roots this fall, making his professional dance debut in Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet at New York City Center from November 14 to 16. Elgort will play The Godfather in the U.S. premiere of the London production directed by Rob Ashford and choreographed by the late Paul Roberts. Based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera, the show fuses dance and rock to tell the story of a young mod named Jimmy, performed by rising star Paris Fitzpatrick. Elgort, who trained at the School of American Ballet and starred in the films Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, Baby Driver and West Side Story, made his New York stage debut in 2012 in the play Regrets at City Center’s Stage I. Now he returns to the mainstage where he’ll dance to “My Generation” backed by a lush recording by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Downton Abbey Star Returns to the West End

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will return to the West End next year to play C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands, William Nicholson’s play about love, loss and the power of connection. Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, the production will run at London’s Aldwych Theatre from February 5 to May 9, 2026, following its 2019 season at Chichester Festival Theatre. Based on the true story of Lewis, the Oxford scholar and author of The Chronicles of Narnia, and American poet Joy Davidman, Shadowlands follows an unexpected romance that reshapes their lives. “Under Rachel Kavanaugh’s direction I am thrilled to be revisiting William Nicholson’s beautiful play about love and loss as we bring the show to London audiences at the Aldwych,” Bonneville said. Further casting will be announced soon.

Douglas Carter Beane Comes Home

Reading, Pennsylvania’s Genesius Theatre has named playwright Douglas Carter Beane its new artistic director. The appointment is a homecoming for Beane, who began his career on the company’s stage and later drew on those experiences for his 2015 off-Broadway play Shows for Days, which starred Patti LuPone and Michael Urie. While in Reading scouting locations for his upcoming film Magic Time, Beane learned the theater faced leadership and financial challenges and stepped in to help. “At the end of the day, I’m a theater geek and I feel a responsibility to the place that gave me my start,” he said. A five-time Tony-nominated writer, Beane’s works include The Little Dog Laughed, Xanadu, Cinderella, The Nance, As Bees in Honey Drown and the screenplay for To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. He says his focus at the theater will be revitalization, mentorship and youth engagement.

P.S.

Get a taste of Amadeus with the trailer of the five-part reimagining of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning play. The series stars The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe as Mozart and Paul Bettany as Salieri. Amadeus premieres on Sky in December.