Think Big! Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway’s Giant Starring John Lithgow

Tickets are now on sale for Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier Award-winning play Giant, starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, performances begin March 11, 2026 at the Music Box Theatre. Opening night is set for March 23.

Joining Lithgow are Aya Cash, Olivier winner Elliot Levey, and Rachael Stirling, all reprising their West End roles and making their Broadway debuts.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following its celebrated London run and three Olivier Awards, Giant dives into the true story of Roald Dahl and the controversy that reshaped his legacy.

The production features scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley. Additional casting will be announced later.

