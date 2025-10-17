Stars Flock to the Red Carpet for Ragtime’s Glorious Broadway Opening at Lincoln Center Theater

It was a Broadway homecoming at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as Ragtime rolled out the red carpet for its opening night. Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz lead the new revival of the musical by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally, directed by Lear deBessonet. The evening drew a who’s who of Broadway favorites and familiar faces, including original Ragtime stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, all gathering to toast the show’s return and the spirit that keeps its dream alive.

Caissie Levy, who portrays Mother, is radiant on Ragtime’s red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz keeps it classic at Lincoln Center Theater, where he stars as Tateh. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Joshua Henry, Ragtime’s Coalhouse Walker Jr., dresses the part of leading man on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime’s Sarah, looks angelic on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Original Ragtime star and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald hits the red carpet with her husband, Broadway leading man Will Swenson. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

