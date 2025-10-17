Stars Flock to the Red Carpet for Ragtime’s Glorious Broadway Opening at Lincoln Center Theater

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
It was a Broadway homecoming at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as Ragtime rolled out the red carpet for its opening night. Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis and Brandon Uranowitz lead the new revival of the musical by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally, directed by Lear deBessonet. The evening drew a who’s who of Broadway favorites and familiar faces, including original Ragtime stars Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, all gathering to toast the show’s return and the spirit that keeps its dream alive.