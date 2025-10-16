Tickets on Sale: Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano and More Join All Out: Comedy About Ambition

Jon Stewart, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano (Photos: C/o DKC/O&M, by Robyn Von Swank and c/o DKCO&M

Led by an all-star cast of comedians and actors, All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich will begin performances December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, the follow-up to last year's All In: Comedy About Love features a rotating cast of four actors and runs for 12 weeks.

Eric Andre and Abbi Jacobson will appear December 12–28; Jim Gaffigan December 12–January 11; Jon Stewart December 12–December 21.

Ben Schwartz will perform December 22–January 11; Wayne Brady and Cecily Strong December 29–January 18; Mike Birbiglia January 13–18.

Heidi Gardner, Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson and Sarah Silverman will star January 20–February 15.

Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park and Ray Romano will perform February 17–March 8, with additional casting to be announced.

Lawrence, the band fronted by Gracie Lawrence—who originated the role of Connie Francis in Just In Time—will perform original music for the production.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Get tickets to All Out: Comedy About Ambition!