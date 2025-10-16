 Skip to main content
See New Photos of Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis & the Ragtime Cast

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 16, 2025
Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh and the cast of "Ragtime"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

In honor of opening night on October 16, Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Ragtime released production photos of leads Joshua HenryCaissie Levy and Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz, along with Nichelle Lewis, Tony winner Shaina Taub and the rest of the ensemble cast on stage at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Directed by Lear deBessonet and featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century.

Check out the highlights below and be sure to view the full gallery of photos to see every shot.

Nichelle Lewis as Sarah and Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr. and the cast of Ragtime (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Nichelle Lewis as Sarah in Ragtime (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Caissie Levy as Mother in Ragtime (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman and the cast of Ragtime (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
