Victor Carrillo Tracey to Play Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders This Fall

The Curtis brothers are getting a temporary shake-up. Beginning October 21, original cast member Victor Carrillo Tracey will step into the role of Sodapop Curtis in the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders. Tracey, part of the show’s original company, takes over while Jason Schmidt is on leave through November 28.

There’s more casting news from Tulsa: Davis Wayne joins the lineup as Paul from October 19 through November 9. Meanwhile, Brent Comer and Dan Berry are returning as Darrel and Paul on November 11.

Based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023.