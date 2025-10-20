Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison Extend Oh, Mary! Run

Tony winner Jane Krakowski is holding onto the bratty curls a while longer. Krakowski will extend her run in Oh, Mary as Mary Todd Lincoln through January 4, 2026, alongside castmates Cheyenne Jackson as Mary’s Teacher and John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s husband. The trio began performances on October 14 and were initially scheduled for a limited engagement through December 7.

In addition to Krakowski, Jackson and Morrison, the current cast of Oh, Mary! includes Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Martin Landry as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico and Sean Peter Forte completing the company. Original Broadway company member Tony Macht will return to the role of Mary’s Husband’s Assistant on November 18, 2025.

Cole Escola’s Tony winning comedy, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!