Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog Reveal What to Expect From Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests the Muppets on Broadway

The only thing better than a magic show on Broadway? A magic show on Broadway featuring The Muppets, that's what. Illusionist Rob Lake will be joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and more for a Broadway experience fit for the whole family this season. Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests the Muppets plays its first show at the Broadhurst Theatre on October 28. A magician may never reveal his tricks, but Lake and Kermit spilled some behind-the-scenes tea to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

First and foremost, Kermit dished on the key difference between having Lake as a co-star and working alongside Miss Piggy: "We are not contractionally required to bring [Lake] presents every day like we are for Miss Piggy and I am grateful for that."

Lake, who also helped create the magic in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, explained that he planned custom illusions for Kermit, Miss Piggy and co. "They inspired me from my childhood and they still inspire me," he said of The Muppets. "I have so much reverence for the wonder and the enchantment they bring."

Not only is the show tailored around the iconic special guests, but it's designed specifically for the intimacy of the Broadhurst Theatre to engage every single audience member. "I've performed in over 60 countries around the world, but now I'm coming to the world stage," Lake said of his Broadway debut. "I've performed in arenas where I make a helicopter appear, but everything on Broadway is intimate. The audience feels personally part of the magic."

Even Kermit, who's seen the illusions up close during rehearsals, has "no idea" how Lake pulls it off. And while Lake gets top billing this time, here's hoping Kermit's involvement in the magic of Broadway doesn't end here. Not to typecast, but Kermit as Elphaba just makes sense.

Watch the video below for the full interview, a sneak peek at the magic and more on what audiences can expect from the one-of-a-kind show.

