Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell to Join Chicago on Broadway

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Kate when Chicago welcomes two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart on November 10. As previously announced, Mira Sorvino plays her final performance as Roxie on November 2.

Tony winner Alex Newell will join the production as Matron "Mama" Morton on November 17, succeeding Angela Grovey in the role. Newell comes to Chicago fresh from the New York City Center production of Bat Boy: The Musical, which runs through November 9.

Baldwin is a two-time Tony nominee for her performances as Irene Molloy in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! and Sharon McLonergan in the 2009 revival of Finian's Rainbow. Other Broadway credits include Big Fish, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town. A 2023 Tony winner for their performance as Lulu in Shucked, Newell's Broadway debut was in Once on This Island as Asaka.

Chicago currently stars Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

