McFly Files (Lucas' Version) with Back to the Future's Lucas Hallauer, Episode 4: A Marty Crossover Event

Lucas Hallauer, who stars in the national tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, is taking fans behind the scenes in McFly Files. In his fourth and final episode, Hallauer performs the national anthem at a Cincinnati Reds game—but not without a fit check for the vlog first. The tour celebrates 500 performances and Hallauer reflects on his journey from understudy to lead. And in an epic crossover event, Hallauer chats with the West End's Marty, Caden Brauch, and Axel Duffy, who plays Marty in the new Australia production. Check it out by watching the video below!