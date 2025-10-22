Talk About High Spirits! Tickets on Sale for Encores! Revival Starring Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Boo! Tickets are now on sale for High Spirits, part of New York City Center’s Encores! series. The rarely-revived musical based on Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit will be brought back to life from February 4-15, 2026.

Real-life Broadway spouses Philippa Soo and Steven Pasquale star as married couple Ruth and Charles Condomine. Tony winner Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Company) plays Elvira, the ghost of Charles’ late first wife. Two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, My Favorite Year) rounds out the cast as the eccentric medium Madame Arcati, who unwittingly conjures the spirit of Elvira. Hilarious haunted hijinks ensue.

High Spirits is directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo) and Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, with choreography by Ellenore Scott and a score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Encores! High Spirits features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Megumi Katayama and concert adaptation by Billy Rosenfield.

The 2026 Encores! season also includes The Wild Party starring Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren (March 18–29) and La Cage Aux Folles starring Tony winner Billy Porter (June 17–28).

Get tickets to High Spirits!