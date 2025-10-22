Tickets on Sale for Encores! La Cage Aux Folles Starring Billy Porter

Tickets are now on sale for La Cage Aux Folles, part of New York City Center’s Encores! series. Performances run June 17–28, 2026. The musical comedy from Lifetime Achievement Tony winners Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman tells a story of love, family and acceptance—and of course, the greatest drag show on the French Riviera!

Tony winner Billy Porter stars as Albin. Directed by Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and guest music direction by Joseph Joubert, this production is the first to feature an all-Black cast.

The creative team for La Cage Aux Folles includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Clint Ramos, lighting designer Adam Honoré and sound designer Megumi Katayama. The production features the Encores! Orchestra under Joubert's direction.

Albin and Georges have been happily married for over 20 years, jointly running La Cage Aux Folles, a drag nightclub in St. Tropez while also raising their son, Jean-Michel. Chaos and hilarity ensue when Jean-Michel decides to invite over his fiancée’s parents—who happen to be right-wing politicians. They’re in for a surprise, and “A Little More Mascara,” in this gem of a musical.

The 2026 Encores! season also includes The Wild Party starring Jasmine Amy Rogers and Tony winner Adrienne Warren (March 18–29) and High Spirits starring Philippa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Tony winner Katrina Lenk and Tony winner Andrea Martin (February 4-18).

