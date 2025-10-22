Tickets on Sale for Michael Urie-Led Richard II

Tickets are now on sale for Craig Baldwin's adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard II starring Michael Urie. The production runs off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre from October 28-November 30. Opening night is November 10.

Urie is a Drama Desk winner most recently seen on stage as Mary's Teacher in Oh, Mary! Other Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress alongside Sutton Foster, Spamalot, Chicken & Biscuits, Grand Horizons, Torch Song and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The cast of Richard II also includes Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow and Sarin Monae West. The creative team includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Brandon Wolcott and fight director and intimacy coordinator Rick Sordelet.

Ambition and betrayal reign supreme in this reimagining of Shakespeare’s poetic masterpiece. Set in 1980s Manhattan, the neon skyline and shadowy backrooms become an epic battleground of identity and power, where a king’s divine right crumbles beneath the weight of human frailty.

