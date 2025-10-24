Odds and Ends: Pine in Ivanov, Moonstruck Lights Up, Wicked Goes Prime Time

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Pine and Punishment

Chris Pine will make his London stage debut next summer in Ivanov, a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s play by writer and director Simon Stone. Beginning at the Bridge Theatre on July 4, 2026 and officially opening on July 14, the production will run through September 19. Stone, known for his bold modern takes on classic works, calls Ivanov “an ode to imperfection.” Pine, known for his roles in Star Trek, Wonder Woman and Hell or High Water, stars as Nikolai Ivanov, a man unraveling under the weight of success, marriage and melancholy until a fateful party tests what’s left of his will to live. Returning to the stage after more than a decade, Pine said he’s “thrilled” to join Stone’s creative process and “can’t wait to start.”

Snap Out of It!

New York Stage and Film will present a one-night-only benefit reading of Moonstruck, John Patrick Shanley’s beloved Oscar-winning romantic comedy, at the Music Box Theatre on November 10. Directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes, the reading brings together an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Rose Byrne (soon to appear in Fallen Angels), Bobby Cannavale (currently in Art), Patti LuPone, John Turturro and Stevie Van Zandt to revisit the chaotic operatic love story of Loretta Castorini and Ronny Cammareri. Peter Sagal of NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! will host and read stage directions. The event marks the first time Moonstruck will be performed on stage. Proceeds support New York Stage and Film’s year-round development programs for new theater, film and television works. Expect passion, pasta and plenty of moonlight.

A Toast to Mr. Sher

Bartlett Sher will receive the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation’s “Mr. Abbott” Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to Broadway. The Tony-winning director will be honored at the Foundation’s Gala on March 23, 2026 at Gotham Hall in New York City. Sher, who was recently named executive producer of Lincoln Center Theater, has directed acclaimed revivals of South Pacific, The King and I and My Fair Lady as well as Tony-winning play Oslo and To Kill a Mockingbird, the best-selling American play in Broadway history. “Bart has forged an iconic career,” said Leigh Silverman of the SDC Executive Board. “But it’s his lifelong dedication to mentorship that makes him an ideal recipient.” Past “Mr. Abbott” honorees include Bob Fosse, Harold Prince, Susan Stroman, Julie Taymor, Jerry Zaks and George C. Wolfe.

Defying Gravity in Prime Time

NBC is going green on November 19 with the broadcast debut of Wicked, the hit film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, just in time for the return of Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked: For Good in theaters on November 21. Directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the first installment cast a spell on audiences last year, soaring through awards season and reimagining Oz in dazzling cinematic style. Viewers can get a little “changed for good” ahead of the sequel’s release when NBC airs Wicked: One Wonderful Night on November 6, a two-hour special packed with performances, interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from both films. See you in Oz!

All Roads Lead to Broadway

Michael Feinstein, Joely Fisher, Dermot Mulroney and John Stamos are set to perform at All Roads Theatre Company (ARTCO)'s second annual Broadway Showstoppers benefit gala. The song and dance celebration will also feature Marsha Bagwell, Kay Cole, Carmen Cusack, Jason Graae, Tyler Hanes, Kerry O’Malley, James Snyder and many more. Directed and choreographed by Scott Thompson with musical direction by Fred Barton, the one night only event is November 22 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.