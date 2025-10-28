Mission Renewed: The Book of Mormon Welcomes New Stars on Broadway

The missionaries are getting a shake up on Broadway. Beginning October 28, The Book of Mormon will welcome four new principal cast members to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. Diego Enrico makes his Broadway debut as Elder Cunningham, Sydney Quildon steps in as Nabulungi, Charlie Franklin takes on the role of Elder McKinley and Jay Wilkison joins as both Joseph Smith and the Mission President.

Enrico comes from playing Elder Cunningham in the The Book of Mormon’s national tour. Franklin's previous Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, Floyd Collins and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Wilkison appeared on Broadway in Rent and off-Broadway in The Whipping Man. The quartet will take the stage alongside current cast members Kevin Clay as Elder Price and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The production's book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw and direction by Nicholaw and Parker.

