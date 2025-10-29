Luke Evans Steps Into Fishnets for The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway

Beauty and the Beast and The Hobbit star Luke Evans will make his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. Directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the production begins previews on March 26, 2026 and opens April 23 at Studio 54.

Evans, a Welsh actor and singer, is known for playing Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit trilogy and Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6. Evans began his career on the London stage in Rent, Miss Saigon, Piaf and more. Last year he returned to the West End in Backstairs Billy opposite Penelope Wilton. As a recording artist, Evans has released two albums, At Last and A Song for You, both of which reached the top five on the U.K. charts. The new version of the cult favorite musical will feature choreography by Ani Taj, music direction and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan and hair and makeup design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

“It is music to my ears to hear that a cast of very fine actors is on its way to NYC in order to play let’s dress-up and make-believe, sing and dance and uplift the hearts of all those who enjoy the gift of free-thinking and the pleasure of love, “ O’Brien, who wrote the book, music and lyrics for the show said in a statement. “Break out the fishnets and let’s have a party.”

Pinkleton added, “I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor sharp Luke Evans at the center. Rocky Horror is a sublime, ridiculous, giant hearted act of love, a trashy little musical that means so many things to generations of tender weirdos with mascara streaming down their faces. I hope we can make something joyous, unfathomable, straight from outer space and I can’t wait to welcome you into the slimy tentacles of Studio 54.”

The musical features iconic songs including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-a Touch-a Touch-a Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and “Time Warp.”

The limited engagement is set to play through June 26.