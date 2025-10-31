Broadway's & Juliet Adds Teal Wicks and Hayden Tee to Company

Heading into its fourth year on Broadway, & Juliet announced casting updates. Original Australian & Juliet company member Hayden Tee will return to Broadway this fall, reprising his role as Lance for the second time from November 4 through 30. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who currently plays the role, will return to the company December 2, extending his run through March 8, 2026.

Teal Wicks, who originated the role of Anne Hathaway in the North American Tour, will join the Broadway company in the same role beginning November 24 through February 22, 2026. Alison Luff, who takes a temporary leave from the show to star in the new musical Wonder, will return to the production in February.

As previously announced, Grammy winner and Tony and Emmy nominee Kandi Burruss will join the company opposite Iglehart as Angelique on December 11, performing through March 8, 2026.

In addition to Iglehart and Luff, the current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Cheryl Porter as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

Created by David West Read, featuring music from Max Martin and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms.

