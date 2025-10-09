Real Housewives Favorite Kandi Burruss Returns to the Broadway Stage in & Juliet

Grammy winner, Tony and Emmy nominee Kandi Burruss returns to the Broadway stage in & Juliet for a limited engagement this winter. Burruss will play Angélique beginning December 11, through March 8, 2026. The role is currently played by Cheryl Porter.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to the Broadway stage in this incredible musical,” Burruss said. “As a songwriter myself, I am such a fan of Max Martin’s genius mind, and to get to come back to Broadway in this joyful musical that celebrates his catalog is a dream come true.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made her Broadway debut in 2018 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, as well as appearing in an off-Broadway production of Newsical The Musical. More recently, she's turned her talents toward producing, partnering with Brian Anthony Moreland on Thoughts of a Colored Man, the 2022 revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson—which earned her a Drama Desk Award and a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play—the Broadway revival of The Wiz, and 2025's Othello revival starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

On October 6, Burruss joined the producing team of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone, directed by Golden Globe and four-time Emmy winner Debbie Allen and starring Golden Globe winner and Academy Award, Tony, SAG and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson and six-time NAACP Image Award winner Cedric the Entertainer.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms.

In addition to Porter, the current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

