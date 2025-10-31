 Skip to main content
Why Everyone’s Talking About Broadway’s New Must-See Comedy Liberation

by Beth Stevens • Oct 31, 2025
Liberation, now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre, is sparking powerful reactions on Broadway. Playwright Bess Wohl says the story speaks to everyone, not just women: “Men and non-female identifying people have really responded to the play as well. My dad came and he was like, ‘Do women really talk to each other like that?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, Dad. We do talk to each other like that and so much more.’”

Directed by Whitney White, the production features Betsy AidemSusannah FloodAudrey CorsaKayla DavionKristolyn LloydIrene Sofia LucioCharlie Thurston and Adina Verson. Despite wrestling with big questions about identity and connection, the play is a comedy that’s both thought-provoking and entertaining. The cast calls it “stunning,” saying it “has its finger on the pulse” and “stirs things inside of you.” They hope more men fill the audience because its humor and heart feel especially resonant right now. 

