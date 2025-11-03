Peek Inside the Big Top on the Water for Elephants North American Tour

If you’re planning on running away to join the circus, be sure to pack your ticket to the Water for Elephants North American tour! Performances kicked off at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland on September 27, 2025. Audiences can catch the show as it journeys to 27 more U.S. cities through August 2026. The train pulls in next to Orlando, Florida from November 4-9.

The Broadway Show spoke with tour leads Connor Sullivan (August), Zachary Keller (Jacob Jankowski) and Helen Krushinski (Marlena) about bringing the show on the road. After reading the original novel, Krushinski said she "can't believe that it's been turned into this gorgeous stage show with all of these elements that [make] it into something that you’ve never seen before, with everything from acrobats to dancers, the music, it’s amazing.”

Water for Elephants tells the story of a young man who jumps aboard a moving train in search of a fresh start and finds a life beyond his wildest dreams with the crew of a traveling circus. Directed by Jessica Stone, the production features a book by Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. The show premiered on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in 2024.

