This Week on The Broadway Show: Wicked Star Allie Trimm, Two Strangers Stars and Songwriters & More

The holidays are on the horizon, but Broadway is in a joyous mood. Here’s what's in store on this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

It’s good to see her, isn’t it? Host Fadal catches up with Wicked star Allie Trimm who’s bringing her own sparkle to Glinda in Broadway’s long-running hit.

Step inside Little Bear Ridge Road as two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock take the stage in Samuel D. Hunter’s acclaimed play directed by Joe Mantello.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts offer a taste of the heartfelt new musical about connection, chance and the sweetness found in unexpected moments. Then Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens sits down with songwriters Jim Barne and Kit Buchan to talk about how this romantic story came to life.

The adventure continues as we check in with The Outsiders national tou in the rehearsal room. Fans of The Phantom of the Opera can also rejoice as the beloved musical returns to the road, carrying its soaring score to a new generation of theatergoers.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 5 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Star Files