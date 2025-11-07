Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’? Get a First Look at the New Michael Jackson Biopic in Teaser Trailer

Can’t get enough MJ? Lionsgate released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic about the King of Pop. Michael promises to tell the story of Jackson’s life up close, while featuring many of his greatest hits.

Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, stars in his film debut alongside actors Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Jessica Sula, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier and Kat Graham. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua with a screenplay written by John Logan. In the trailer, Michael sings in a recording studio with producer Quincy Jones, played by Kendrick Sampson. The film is set to be released in theaters on April 24, 2026. John Branca, Graham King and John McClain serve as producers. David B. Householter serves as executive producer.

The film and the stage musical have producers in common—Branca and McClain are the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate. Rich and Tone Talauega served as “Michael Jackson movement specialists” on MJ and provided choreography for the film. The biopic is not otherwise connected to MJ, the Michael Jackson jukebox musical written by Lynn Nottage and currently running on Broadway, touring North America and playing in London's West End, Hamburg, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. In 2026, MJ kicks off its Asian tour.