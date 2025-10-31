MJ Director & Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon on the Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

Christopher Wheeldon, the Tony-winning director and choreographer of the Michael Jackson biomusical MJ on Broadway, is eagerly awaiting the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role, the film is coming to theaters in April 2026.

“Of course we want it to be great,” said Wheeldon, “because a great MJ movie means that MJ's spirit and the excitement around his art continues. We want to be running for as long as we can, bringing his music to these audiences.”

While not directly involved with the movie, Wheeldon has been keeping tabs on the production, which has a script by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge!) and is directed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua. “A lot of the people that we worked with on this show have been working on that biopic,” said Wheeldon.

Most notably, the Talauega brothers, Rich and Tone Talauega—who served as “Michael Jackson movement specialists” on MJ, were dancers on Michael Jackson’s tours and performances and have choreographed multiple Jackson-related projects since the pop star’s death—are providing choreography for the film. “They did give me a little tiny sneak peek at some of the movements,” said Wheeldon. “It looks pretty phenomenal.” MJ producers John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, are producing the movie along with Bohemian Rhapsody’s Graham King.

Wheeldon spoke to Broadway.com at a press event unveiling the latest performer to slip into the King of Pop’s shoes in the Broadway show, now in its fourth year. Debuting in September, Matte Martinez is now among the 15 performers playing MJ in various productions of the musical around the world. Beyond Broadway, MJ is on its first national tour and playing in London's West End, Hamburg, Germany and Melbourne, Australia. In 2026, MJ kicks off the international Asian tour.

“Seeing them get out there and killing it truly makes me proud and excited that we're continuing to be able to put this show in front of audiences," said Wheeldon.

