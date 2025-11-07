Four-Time Grammy Winner Yolanda Adams to Play Miss Liza Jane in Hell's Kitchen; Kecia Lewis to Depart

Tony and Grammy Award winner Kecia Lewis will play her final performance as Miss Liza Jane in Hell's Kitchen on December 13. She originated the role and received a Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance. Four-time Grammy Award winner and gospel music legend Yolanda Adams will succeed Lewis in the role, beginning performances on November 21 and alternating in the role with Lewis before stepping in full time on December 16 for a limited run through January 25, 2026.

In addition to four Grammy Awards, Adams received the first American Music Award for Contemporary Gospel Artist, 16 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, seven NAACP Image Awards, five BET Awards and four Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for her work across 15 albums.

“Performing on Broadway has always been a dream of mine,” said Adams. “Growing up a musician, Miss Liza Jane reminds me of a wonderful mentor that blessed my life immensely. Alicia Keys has crafted an amazing story that exemplifies how we are all connected in one way or another. This show feels like home! The central themes—joy, pain, beauty and tough love—are universal experiences allowing everyone to see themselves in this musical. I am beyond thrilled to step into Hell’s Kitchen with my fellow ensemble members and bring this amazing story to life!”

“I am beyond excited to welcome one of the greats across the globe, Yolanda Adams to the Hell’s Kitchen family,” said Keys. “Her singular, extraordinary voice and undeniable presence will bring great power, light and emotion to the role of Miss Liza Jane, a role created so beautifully by Kecia Lewis. Her authenticity and heart perfectly embody the soul of this story and we are excited for audiences to witness her artistry.”

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Christopher Jackson and Phillip Johnson Richardson. The production is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

