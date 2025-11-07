Just In Time, Buena Vista Social Club, Maybe Happy Ending & More Score 2026 Grammy Nominations

Jonathan Groff in "Just In Time," Natalie Venetia Belcon in "Buena Vista Social Club," Darren Criss in "Maybe Happy Ending" (Photos: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

It’s too soon to say who will win big at the 2026 Grammy Awards, but at least one thing is certain—there will be showtunes. Five Broadway cast albums received nominations for Best Musical Theater Album, as announced on November 7: Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time and Maybe Happy Ending. The full nominations are as follows:

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her

Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy

Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time

Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending

Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wicked movie also received two nominations: Composers John Powell and Stephen Schwartz for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (various artists). Leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their rendition of “Defying Gravity.” It’s a good day to be green.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will air on February 1, 2026 on CBS.