Pop the Champagne and Get a First Look at Photos of The Queen of Versailles on Broadway

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 7, 2025
Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel in "The Queen of Versailles" on Broadway
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Queen of Versailles is making a home on Broadway. Building excitement ahead of its official opening night at the St. James Theatre on November 9, get a first look at newly released photos from the musical. The production reunites original Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth with composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. Directed by Michael Arden with a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, it is based on Lauren Greenfield's 2012 documentary and the life stories of billionaire couple Jackie and David Siegel. See highlights of Chenoweth along with stars F. Murray Abraham, Melody Butiu, Stephen DeRosa, Greg Hildreth, Tatum Grace Hopkins, Isabel Keating and Nina White below, and check out the full gallery for a wealth of shots.

The cast of The Queen of Versailles. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel and F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel in The Queen of Versailles. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Nina White as Victoria in The Queen of Versailles (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

