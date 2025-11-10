Tickets Now on Sale for Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall

Tickets are now on sale for Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. Serving as the only North American engagement in 2026, the production will play in New York City from July 23 through August 9, 2026. Following a record-breaking two-year run since its opening in Belfast in September 2024, these dates mark the end of the official 40th anniversary celebrations for the world’s longest-running musical. Les Misérables last played on Broadway in 2016 and the West End production has just entered its 41st year at London's Sondheim Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It features music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Full casting will be announced soon.

