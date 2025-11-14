Add This to Your List: Tickets Now on Sale for Every Brilliant Thing Starring Daniel Radcliffe

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Every Brilliant Thing starring Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe. Performances begin February 21, 2026 ahead of opening night on March 12 at the Hudson Theatre. The 13-week limited engagement runs through May 24, 2026. A one-of-a-kind one-man show written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, this production is directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan.

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play in which a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful and delightful thing—big, small and everything in between—that makes life worth living. The solo show arrives on Broadway after having been performed in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, and for an HBO special starring co-creator Jonny Donahoe. The West End production featuring Minnie Driver ran through November 8, 2025.

Radcliffe most recently completed a record-breaking run of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson Theatre, a role which won him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Cripple of Inishmaan and Equus.

Every Brilliant Thing features set and costume design by Olivier winner Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Tony winner Jack Knowles and sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons.

