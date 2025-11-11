 Skip to main content
Richard II Starring Michael Urie Extends Off-Broadway

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 11, 2025
Michael Urie in "Richard II"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

The Michael Urie-led production of William Shakespeare's Richard II, currently running off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre, has extended for two additional weeks. The limited engagement, which began performances on October 28 and was originally scheduled through November 30, will now continue through December 14.

Adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin, Urie is joined in the production by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James SeolDaniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow and Sarin Monae West. The design team includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting designer Jeanette Yew and sound designer Brandon Wolcott. Rick Sordelet serves as fight director and intimacy coordinator.

