Richard II Starring Michael Urie Extends Off-Broadway

The Michael Urie-led production of William Shakespeare's Richard II, currently running off-Broadway at Astor Place Theatre, has extended for two additional weeks. The limited engagement, which began performances on October 28 and was originally scheduled through November 30, will now continue through December 14.

Adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin, Urie is joined in the production by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow and Sarin Monae West. The design team includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting designer Jeanette Yew and sound designer Brandon Wolcott. Rick Sordelet serves as fight director and intimacy coordinator.

