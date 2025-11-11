Say My Name: Backstage at Beetlejuice With Justin Collette, Episode 5: The Answers You've Been Dying to Hear

Justin Collette stars as the titular demon in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Someone must have said his name three times, because he's here to take fans behind the scenes of the spooky ooky show haunting the Palace Theatre. In episode five, Collette wraps up a crazy week that included Trisha Paytas joining the cast with answers to the questions fans have been dying to ask. (Sorry, had to.) Watch the video below to learn how he does the infamous voice of Beetlejuice ("essentially, I fart with my vocal cords"), hear about one of his most memorable improv moments and so much more.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

