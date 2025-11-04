Trisha Paytas Jumps in Line With the Cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway Tonight

Internet personality Trisha Paytas takes on the role of Maxine Dean in Broadway's Beetlejuice at the Palace Theatre from November 4 through 23. Sharone Sayegh will stay on in the role of Juno during Paytas’ run and will resume performances as both Maxine Dean and Juno on November 25.

Paytas made her Broadway debut earlier this year with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert featuring Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Joy Woods and Rachel Zegler. She has amassed a following of 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube. Paytas has appeared on The Tonight Show, Modern Family and Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and sold out a 30-city live tour called The Eras of Trish.

The limited 13-week resurrection of Beetlejuice began October 8 at the Palace, starring Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances and featuring Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The full cast also includes Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic, Beetlejuice is directed by Alex Timbers with a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The production features choreography by Connor Gallagher, scenic design by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Peter Hylenski and projection design by Peter Nigrini. The show earned eight Tony nominations during its original 2019 Broadway run, including for Best Musical.

