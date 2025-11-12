Odds and Ends: Begin Again Musical to Premiere in 2026, Debbie Allen Directs Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Begin Again Musical Gets Train on Board

It's about to begin again, again. A new musical inspired by the 2013 film starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo and directed by John Carney (Once, Sing Street) will have its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego, California on September 6, 2026. Performances will run through October 11. The production features an original score by Pat Monahan of the Grammy Award-winning band Train, known for hits such as “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister." The musical is adapted by Jenny Clark Embrey with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Kinky Boots, Chess), choreography by David Neumann (Hadestown, Swept Away) and direction by Lorin Latarro (Chess, Waitress). It is produced by Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan and Nicole Kramer.

Phenomenal Woman Debbie Allen to Direct Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou

Two-time Tony nominee and award-winning director and choreographer Debbie Allen is set to direct Angelica Chéri's play with music Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou. The first and only estate-authorized stage production about the life and legacy of the beloved poet, author, teacher and civil rights leader has set its sights on a 2028 premiere, timed to Dr. Angelou’s centennial year. The announcement follows two developmental runs at the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and The Ensemble Theatre Houston. Allen has choreographed the Academy Awards a record 10 times and will receive the Honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement on November 16. She is also directing the spring 2026 Broadway revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer.

Avenue Q Moves Back to the West End (Only for now!)

Three-time Tony winning musical Avenue Q will return to the West End for its 20th anniversary, bringing the original Broadway puppets to the Shaftesbury Theatre for a strictly limited season from March 20 to August 29, 2026. With music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty, the revival production will see the return of members of the original Broadway team including award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, with music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppets conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Joining them for the anniversary production will be choreographer Ebony Molina with casting by Pearson Casting CDG. Avenue Q first opened in the West End in 2006 at the Noël Coward Theatre before transferring to the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the Wyndham’s Theatre, where it played its final performance on October 30, 2010. A special concert production was performed at the Sondheim Theatre in 2024 to celebrate the show’s 18th anniversary.