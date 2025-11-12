 Skip to main content
Long-Running Chicago Cast Member Jessica Ernest on Staying With the Show Where She Made Her Broadway Debut

by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 12, 2025
Jessica Ernest and Charlie Cooper

Jessica Ernest made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Go-To-Hell Kitty in 2017. As the show comes up on its 29th anniversary, she's one of the longest-running cast members. Eight-and-a-half years in, Ernest reflects on the "unbelievable" fact that "so much life has happened" for her—getting married, having a baby, a global pandemic, understudying the principal role of Roxie Hart—all while Chicago remained one of the only constants. "There's so much to celebrate," she tells The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Ernest also points out the "full-circle" moment, recalling an emotional video interview she did with Broadway.com shortly after making her debut. "When you get to my age you don't really think that it's possible anymore. And it is! It's just one person to believe in you and one show to give you your chance," she said at the time.

 

